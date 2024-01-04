Respiratory viruses on the rise, local childcare centers focus on keeping kids safe

MILWAUKEE — With the holidays done and kids heading back to school, the recent triple threat surge of COVID, flu, and RSV is causing major concern.

“We watched the trends in all types of communicable diseases that affect children and families, and we did know coming off of winter break that there were really high numbers of RSV, flu, all types of illnesses currently,” said Tamara Johnson, Executive Director, Malaika Early Learning Center.

Johnson runs Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood.

She says keeping illnesses away from the facility has been tough, especially when caring for children as young as six weeks old.

“We started as early as our infants and toddlers and so they know about hand washing. They know we sing songs during hand washing so they're actually washing their hands for the required amount of time. So, I think just daily practicing and making sure that it's part of your routine, whether it be at home or at the center or at school is extremely important,” said Johnson.

The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that more than 600 people have been hospitalized for respiratory viruses so far this season.

Dr. Ben Weston with the Medical College of Wisconsin says that, paired with lower-than-normal vaccination rates, show conversation around infection is changing.

“Now, you may not be vulnerable yourself, but you're around people who are vulnerable. So that's important. But if we have to choose who needs to get these vaccines, it's our vulnerable populations, our oldest and our youngest in particular,” said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor, Milwaukee County.

At Malaika, Johnson says her team is focused on stopping illness as soon as it pops up.

If a child starts showing symptoms, parents are called and expected to be there within the hour to take them home.

