Residents evacuated, natural gas shut off after crash causes significant gas leak in Juneau

JUNEAU, Wis. — A crash caused damage to a natural gas pipe above the ground in Juneau on Wednesday, resulting in a significant leak of natural gas, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say around 2:30 p.m., a traffic crash happened on STH 26 near the airport, about a mile north of Juneau.

Natural gas to the city of Juneau has been shut off and electricity had been temporarily shut off. Officials say as of 4:30 p.m., natural gas is anticipated to be off possibly overnight. Electricity was recently restored, but it is unknown if it will need to be turned off again during repairs.

Evacuations of a one mile radius have since occurred. Officials say all residents were given notifications in person and through RAVE messages.

A warming shelter is being established at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 950 Washington St, Horicon. It will be open until 7:30 p.m., and then reevaluated if it will remain open longer.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, there will be long-term road closures in and around the Juneau area.

Unified Command has been established involving Emergency Management, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Juneau Fire Departments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip