Residents displaced after apartment fire in Delavan; 2 officers temporarily trapped

DELAVAN, Wis. — Nearly 30 residents are displaced after an apartment fire in Delavan which left two officers temporarily trapped inside on Thursday.

According to the Delavan Fire Department, crews responded to an apartment fire at 207 McDowell Street shortly before 9 p.m. Two of the 38-unit apartments were heavily engulfed by flames.

Police and Walworth County deputies started evaluations of the 30 residents of the building.

About 10 minutes into the incident, two officers became temporarily trapped on upper floors while performing rescues. Crews raised a ground latter to the third floor to help, but the offers made their way out.

Fire crews got the fire under control in 15 minutes, but heavy smoke remained throughout the complex.

Two officers, two firefighters, and two residents were treated by EMS personnel on the scene. Three others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department says 24 residents were temporarily sheltering at a hotel in Delavan. All residences have been displaced until further notice. The American Red Cross is providing food and shelter.

Fire crews were on the scene for about four hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Five ambulances, nine fire departments, and Mercy MD-1 responded.

