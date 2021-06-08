Watch
Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee are slated to vote on whether to approve Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plans to spend $2.4 billion on building projects over the next two years.

Republicans have already promised to spend less than what Evers wants on building projects. Republicans have been scaling back the Evers budget before the full Legislature votes on it, perhaps as soon as later this month.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of $2.5 billion in requested projects.

The building projects Evers wants funded are spread out over 31 counties and include $1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System.

