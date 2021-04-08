Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Republican Van Orden announces second bid against Kind

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - In this June 4, 2013 file photo, Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisc., appears at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Kind told The Associated Press Friday, March 10, 2017 that he will not run for Wisconsin governor against Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. Kind's decision ends months of speculation about what the western Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse would do next year. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Ron Kind
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:18:34-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden announced Thursday that he’s trying again to beat longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a district that former President Donald Trump won twice.

Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal, narrowly lost to Kind in November in his first race for office.

Kind won with 51% of the vote compared with nearly 49% for Van Orden.

Van Orden, an ardent Trump supporter, has kept a high profile since the defeat, traveling to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Van Orden insisted that he was there to peacefully protest and he condemned the violence.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku