Republican Tim Michels running for Wisconsin Governor

MILWAUKEE — Republican businessman Tim Michels is running for Wisconsin governor, TMJ4's Charles Benson reports.

Michels is the co-owner of Brownsville, Wis.-based Michels Corporation with his brothers. Michels Corporation is an infrastructure and energy contractor.

Michels is jumping into the race with about fours months until the August primary. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 and lost to Russ Feingold.

This comes days after former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson declined to run for an unprecedented fifth term in office. His family vetoed the idea of jumping into the race.

Former President Donald Trump has already met with former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who is the perceived Republican front-runner right now in the primary for governor. Trump's first choice for Republican governor was former Congressman Sean Duffy, who has declined to run. Thompson also met with Trump before making his decision.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and State Rep. Timothy Ramthun are also running in the Republican primary. Gov. Tony Evers is running for reelection.

