Republican National Convention stage unveiled; excitement grows from locals

MILWAUKEE — Forklifts, trucks, and teams of people made their way in and out of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday in preparation for the Republican National Convention(RNC).

The 2024 RNC Committee on Arrangements(COA) revealed renderings of the stage design for the RNC.

At 26 feet tall and 60 feet wide, and with 1200 LED panels, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said their team has officially moved into the arena.

“Over the next 40 days we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we have the manpower to get it done,” COA Chairwoman Anne Hathaway said.

People walking downtown said they were thrilled to see the work beginning.

“I’m really excited for the RNC to come here. I think it’s going to be great to show Milwaukee off and bring a lot of people to our community,’ Liz Schulze smiled. She’s planning to be there.

Others have mixed reactions, but are hopeful it will bring positive attention to the city,

“I’m very curious to see what happens. I hope a lot of positive come from it,” Dion Lewis, a Milwaukee resident, said.

