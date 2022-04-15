Republican Eric Hovde opts out of run for Wisconsin governor

WISCONSIN — Republican businessman Eric Hovde says he will not run for governor this year, but he is considering a second run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Hovde’s decision not to get into the race leaves former Gov. Tommy Thompson and businessman Tim Michels as the two highest-profile potential Republican candidates still considering it.

Candidates could start circulating nominating papers on Friday to get on the ballot and they have until June 1 to obtain the 2,000 signatures necessary.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun are all running.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

