Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Republican Eric Hovde opts out of run for Wisconsin governor

Eric Hovde
Tom Lynn/AP
Eric Hovde, candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives his concession speech to supporters during his election night party Tuesday Aug. 14, 2012 in Peawaukee, Wis. Wisconsin voters choose Republican candidate Tommy Thompson for U.S. Senate in the primary election. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
Eric Hovde
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 10:04:12-04

WISCONSIN — Republican businessman Eric Hovde says he will not run for governor this year, but he is considering a second run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Hovde’s decision not to get into the race leaves former Gov. Tommy Thompson and businessman Tim Michels as the two highest-profile potential Republican candidates still considering it.

Candidates could start circulating nominating papers on Friday to get on the ballot and they have until June 1 to obtain the 2,000 signatures necessary.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun are all running.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule