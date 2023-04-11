Republican bill would allow school staff members to carry guns in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A new proposal would allow some school staff members to carry guns in Wisconsin.

The bill would grant school boards the ability to adopt a policy allowing employees who are licensed gun owners to carry on school grounds. It was released Monday by a pair of Republican lawmakers, including State Rep. Scott Allen of Waukesha.

"When minutes matter, and we're talking about the precious lives of our children, I think some school boards will want to have some options other than simply calling the authorities," Allen said.

Parents TMJ4 News spoke with on Monday were concerned that the presence of firearms in schools would pose further safety concerns. Allen emphasized that minutes matter during a threat.

"When someone evil with a gun, intent to do evil things has entered a building, minutes matter, and we need to make sure we consider all options when protecting our children," Allen said.

Gov. Tony Evers reacted online Monday stating his plans to veto the bill if it were to make it to his desk.

"Wisconsinites have been desperately demanding commonsense proposals that will reduce gun violence and keep our kids, our schools, and our communities safe. This bill isn’t among them," Gov. Evers shared. "So, let me be clear: I’ll veto any bill that weakens Wisconsin’s gun-free school zone law. Period."

Gov. Evers previously vetoeda Republican bill that would allow loaded guns on school grounds.

According to The Hill, Wisconsin is among 16 states that currently prohibit teachers from carrying a firearm. The other states are Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The proposal comes two weeks after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee left three kids and three adults dead. Tennessee law currently only allows teachers at private schools to carry if the school approves, The Hill reports. Prior to the deadly mass shooting, lawmakers proposed expanding gun-carrying access for teachers.

