Reports of fraud among Wisconsin FoodShare members; state launches probe

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an investigation into reports of compromised QUEST cards used by FoodShare members.

In a statement, the DHS urged all FoodShare members to take the following steps to make sure they do not become victims of fraud (verbatim):

Check the accuracy of account information by calling the agency that issues your FoodShare benefits.

Monitor account balances using the MyACCESS mobile app or ebtEdge website or mobile app.

Add or change optional account passwords to limit unauthorized access.

Change Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) often by calling QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.

Do not share account passwords and PINs with anyone who is not part of your household.

Report lost or stolen cards immediately to QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.

After receiving the reports of fraud, DHS' Office of Inspector General and Division of Medicaid Services are now monitoring their system, reissuing QUEST cards and replacing lost benefits for the affected members. DHS is also working with partners on the state and federal level to make sure no out of state purchases were made using stolen funds.

If a Foodshare member becomes a victim of the fraud, they may lose their ability to use their QUEST card used to purchase food.

DHS urges members to create unique passwords and pins that won't be easily guessed by suspects. "For passwords, members should avoid using email addresses and the names of family members and pets. For PINs, members should avoid using repeating numbers, such as 0000, or numbers in a row, like 2345," according to their statement.

The Office of Inspector General urges people suspected to be victims of fraud to file a report by calling 877-865-3432 or visit reportfraud.wisconsin.gov

