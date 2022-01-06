Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Reports: Jrue Holiday out for Friday's Bucks vs. Nets game, enters NBA's health and safety protocols

items.[0].image.alt
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Jrue Holiday reportedly has committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.
Report: Jrue Holiday commits to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 18:19:01-05

MILWAUKEE — It appears the Milwaukee Bucks will be without their point guard Friday night.

According to several reports, Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He previously missed time with a heel injury.

Holiday is now joining Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo, and Brook Lopez for the growing list of players who are out on Friday.

Javonte Smart, Wesley Matthews, and Rodney Hood are healthy guards available on the roster.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku