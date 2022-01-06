Reports: Jrue Holiday out for Friday's Bucks vs. Nets game, enters NBA's health and safety protocols

MILWAUKEE — It appears the Milwaukee Bucks will be without their point guard Friday night.

According to several reports, Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He previously missed time with a heel injury.

The #Bucks appear like they won't have their point guard tomorrow night https://t.co/kIp1nzh0wG — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) January 6, 2022

Jrue Holiday had an ankle injury in November.



He missed time with COVID last season. https://t.co/fH2modPh6Z — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 6, 2022

Holiday is now joining Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo, and Brook Lopez for the growing list of players who are out on Friday.

Javonte Smart, Wesley Matthews, and Rodney Hood are healthy guards available on the roster.

Full injury report for the Bucks' game against the Nets tomorrow night:



OUT (health and safety protocols): Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Jrue Holiday

OUT (left ankle sprain): Donte DiVincenzo

OUT (back surgery): Brook Lopez



Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 6, 2022

