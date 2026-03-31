Reports: Doc Rivers inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2026

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has reportedly been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2026.

That's according to a post on X by ESPN reporter Shams Charania.

According to the post, Amar’e Stoudemire and WNBA legends Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne are also among the members inducted into the class of 2026.

Rivers is in his third season as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. He was the head coach of the Boston Celtics when they won the NBA championship in 2008.

Rivers played college basketball at Marquette from 1980 to 1983.

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