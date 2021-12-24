Reports: Daniel Riemer drops out of Milwaukee mayoral race after brief run

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that State Assembly Representative Daniel Riemer has dropped out of the Milwaukee mayoral race after a brief run.

Candidates have until Jan. 11 to submit their nomination papers. Candidates who meet the requirements will appear on the Feb. 15 spring primary ballot in Milwaukee. So far, eight candidates have informed the city of their intention to run, which included Riemer.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson was sworn in Thursday as Acting Mayor after Tom Barrett was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

