Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reports: Daniel Riemer drops out of Milwaukee mayoral race after brief run

items.[0].videoTitle
Daniel Riemer drops out of race for Milwaukee mayor
Candidates for Milwaukee Mayor
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:58:53-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that State Assembly Representative Daniel Riemer has dropped out of the Milwaukee mayoral race after a brief run.

Candidates have until Jan. 11 to submit their nomination papers. Candidates who meet the requirements will appear on the Feb. 15 spring primary ballot in Milwaukee. So far, eight candidates have informed the city of their intention to run, which included Riemer.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson was sworn in Thursday as Acting Mayor after Tom Barrett was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale