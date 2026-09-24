Report: Tom Tiffany campaign blocks Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters from event

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that staff for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany banned Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters from a campaign event.

According to the report, a staffer at Tiffany's veteran roundtable discussion in the Third Ward business district barred two of the newspaper's reporters from entering.

The reporters were told by a campaign aide they could not enter because the Journal Sentinel has covered the campaign unfairly, according to the report.

While reporters were denied entry, a photographer from the Journal Sentinel was allowed inside.

Greg Borowski, executive editor of the Journal Sentinel, said the newsroom is committed to covering the campaign and candidates fairly and noted the Tiffany campaign has not raised any issues with him.

"When our reporters cover campaigns and attend political events, they are there on behalf of the public," said Borowski. "Blocking them blocks the public from vital information."

Borowski said such moves will not deter the newsroom's coverage of the campaign.

"Our aim is to help voters understand the candidates, their backgrounds and their positions," Borowski said. "We will continue to pursue fair and unbiased coverage, despite campaigns creating unnecessary hurdles."

TMJ4 reached out to the Tiffany campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.

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