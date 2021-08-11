Watch
Report: Sen. Ron Johnson pushed for tax break benefitting megadonors

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:53:04-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin pushed for a tax break in 2017 resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions to megadonors who funded his campaigns.

The nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported Wednesday that Johnson switched from an opponent of the massive Trump tax cut bill to a supporter after getting the more generous tax cuts that resulted in more than $79 million in tax savings for two of his largest donors in 2018 alone.

Democratic Senate candidates running to take on Johnson next year seized on the report, calling him beholden to special interests and corrupt. Johnson defended his moves as having “nothing to do with any donor or discussions with them.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

