Report: Saint Kate, Pfister ranked in top 20 hotels in the Midwest

MILWAUKEE — Saint Kate and The Pfister Hotel have ranked in travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler's list of top 20 hotels in the Midwest.

Saint Kate ranked No. 5 in the magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, while The Pfister ranked No. 13. 21c Museum Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. topped the list. This is Saint Kate's second consecutive year on the list. The Pfister had made the list since 2017.

Also released Wednesday, the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards for the top 10 resorts in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis. ranked No. 9. Madden's on Gull Lake in Brainerd, Minn. topped the list.

