Body found in Milwaukee River near Water and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Authorities recovered a body from the Milwaukee River Tuesday morning near Water and Cherry.

According to Milwaukee Fire Dept. officials at the scene of the incident, they do not know how long the body has been exposed to the elements.

MFD confirms the body was a female.

Officials said a 911 caller reported seeing a body float down the river with a backpack on this morning.

TMJ4 News spotted a large response from fire and police at the scene. Authorities used a crane to drop a search boat in the river.

