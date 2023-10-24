Watch Now
Body found in Milwaukee River near Water and Cherry

Authorities responded to the Milwaukee River Tuesday morning for a report of a person in the water, near Water and Cherry.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 19:48:31-04

MILWAUKEE — Authorities recovered a body from the Milwaukee River Tuesday morning near Water and Cherry.

According to Milwaukee Fire Dept. officials at the scene of the incident, they do not know how long the body has been exposed to the elements.

MFD confirms the body was a female.

Officials said a 911 caller reported seeing a body float down the river with a backpack on this morning.

TMJ4 News spotted a large response from fire and police at the scene. Authorities used a crane to drop a search boat in the river.

