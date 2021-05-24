OnMilwaukee's guide to free summer music in Milwaukee

Live music is back this summer in Milwaukee.

A guide by TMJ4 News partner OnMilwaukee showcases the list of free live music series that are taking place this summer.

View the guide below:

Mondays

Patio Daze

The Fernweh at Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St.

ivyhousemke.com

7 p.m.

May 24 – Ben Harold & The Rising

June 28 – Orlando Peña

July 26 – 7000apart

Aug. 30 – Blind Fiction

Sept. 27 – Fellow Kinsman

Oct. 25 – Listening Party

Wednesdays

Wednesday Concert Series

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.

stjohncathedral.org

12:15 p.m.

May 26 – George Radosavljevic, piano

June 2 – Andrew Kreigh, organ

June 9 – Simon Gheller, organ

June 16 – NO CONCERT

June 23 – Greg Hartmann, piano

June 30 – Anna Kojovic-Frodl (piano) and Darlene Rivest (violin)

Music in the Glen

Richard E. Maslowski Community Park

2200 W. Bender Rd.

musicintheglen.org

6 p.m.

July 21 – Jim Gaff Band

July 28 – Ken Lonnquist

Aug. 11 – VIVO

Aug. 18 – Steve Beguhn

Waterfront Wednesdays

Lakefront Park, 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee

waterfrontwednesday.com

6-8:30 p.m.

June 9 – Andrea & The Mods

June 16 – Andy Braun

June 23 – Paddygrass

June 30 – Scotch & Soda

July 7 – Dirty Boogie

July 14 – Vinyl Road

July 21 – The Hitman

July 28 – One 2 Many Band

Aug. 4 – Block Party

Aug. 11 – Twang Dragons

Wednesday Night Live

Budweiser Music Pavilion, Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8100 W. Greenfield Ave.

budpavilion.com

Gates open 6 p.m., music from 7-10:30 p.m.

June 9 – Cherry Pie

June 16 – The Toys

June 23 – Rebel Grace

June 30 – Almighty Vinyl

July 7 – Generation Z

July 14 – The Cheap Shots

July 21 – The LoveMonkeys

Aug. 25 – The Now

Sept. 1 – Bella Cain

Sept. 8 – 33 RPM

Sept. 15 – Cherry Pie

Sept. 22 – Madison County

Mayfair Collection Music Spotlight Series

The Mayfair Collection, 11200 W. Burleigh St.

mayfaircollection.net

6-8 p.m.

June 16 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly Duo

June 30 – Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

July 14 – Marcya Danielle and Ben Titus

July 28 – 7000apart

Aug. 11 – Andy Braun

Aug. 25 – Carmen Nickerson & Kostia Efimov

Thursdays

Music at the Market

South Milwaukee Downtown Market, 11th Avenue & Milwaukee Avenue

smmarket.org

5-7 p.m.

June 3 – Prof. Pinkerton's Irrelevant Trio

June 10 – Bluegrass Allstars

June 17 – Sweet Sheiks

June 24 – Blues Addiction

July 1 – Rohn Larson

July 8 – Shuga Blu

July 15 – Jack Reed Group

July 22 – Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

July 29 – MilBillies

Aug. 5 – Sarah Day

Aug. 12 – Hungry Williams

Aug. 19 – Siempre Flamenco

Aug. 26 – Tom Sorce Band featuring Carol Hanzel

Sept. 2 – Soulfoot Mombits

Sept. 9 – Madtown Mannish Boys

Sept. 16 – Matthew Davies

Sept. 23 – Extra Crispy Brass Band

Sept. 30 – She's Right, I'm Left

Oct. 7 – Val Sigal

Live Music at The Brick Yard Oasis

The Brick Yard Oasis, 4501 W. River Lane, Brown Deer

thebrickyardoasis.com

6-9 p.m.

May 27 – Myles Wangerin

June 3 – Phil Norby

June 10 – Xeno and Joe

June 17 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly

June 24 – Geoff Howard

July 1 – Myles Wangerin

July 8 – Alex Wilson

July 15 – Jay Matthes

July 22 – Geoff Howard

July 29 – Myles Wangerin

Aug. 5 – Jay Matthes

Aug. 12 – Phil Norby

Aug. 19 – Geoff Howard

Aug. 26 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly

Sept. 2 – Geoff Howard

Sept. 9 – Myles Wangerin

Sept. 16 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly

Sept. 23 – Phil Norby

Sept. 30 – Geoff Howard

Fridays

Sounds of Summer

The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale

thebayshorelife.com

6-8 p.m.

June 11 – Motown Review with Christopher's Project

June 18 – Altered Five Blues Band

June 25 – Radio Radio

July 2 – TBD

July 9 – 52nd Street (The Music of Billy Joel)

July 16 – The Playlist

July 23 – Chicken Wire Empire

July 30 – The Eddie Butts Band

Aug. 6 – Joe 2.0

Aug. 13 – 5 Card Studs

Aug. 20 – The LoveMonkeys

Starry Nights Series

Wilson Center for the Performing Art, 19805 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield

wilson-center.com

6:30 p.m.

July 9 – Classic Vehicle Night with The Rockin' Robins

July 16 – MYSO Bronzeville Jazz

July 23 – 5 Card Studs

July 30 – Chicken Wire Empire

Aug. 6 – De La Buena

Aug. 13 – Tallymoore

Live Music at The Brick Yard Oasis

The Brick Yard Oasis, 4501 W. River Lane, Brown Deer

thebrickyardoasis.com

6-9 p.m.

May 21 – Alyssia Dominguez

May 28 – Jon Rouse

June 4 – West Riviera

June 11 – Jay Matthes

June 18 – Jon Rouse

June 25 – Sarah Day

July 2 – William Darling

July 9 – Ian Gould

July 16 – Sawdust Symphony

July 23 – Jon Rouse

July 30 – Zakk Daniel

Aug. 6 – Alyssia Dominguez

Aug. 13 – Ian Gould

Aug. 20 – Jon Rouse

Aug. 27 – Sarah Day

Sept. 3 – West Riviera

Sept. 10 – Alyssia Dominguez

Sept. 17 – William Darling

Sept. 24 – Ian Gould

Oct. 1 – Sarah Day

First FridaysDowntown Racine Monument Square

firstfridaysracine.com

4-9 p.m.

June 4 – Duosonic

Saturdays

Sounds of Summer

The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale

thebayshorelife.com

Noon-2 p.m.

June 12 – Mission Accomplished

June 19 – Valerie & The BoyzJune 26 – H2-OH

July 3 – The Tracy Hannemann Group

July 10 – The Carlos Adames Group

July 17 – Listening Party

July 24 – Wait for Morning

July 31 – The Squeezettes

Aug. 7 – Accompany of Kids

Aug. 14 – Bootjack Road

Aug. 21 – Steve Beguhn

Aug. 28 – Tweed featuring Gervis Myles

Live Music at The Brick Yard Oasis

The Brick Yard Oasis, 4501 W. River Lane, Brown Deer

thebrickyardoasis.com

3-7 p.m. as well as 7-10 p.m.

May 22 – Sarah Day (3 p.m.) and Ian Gould (7 p.m.)

May 29 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and William Darling (7 p.m.)

June 5 – Ghost Writer (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

June 12 – Sawdust Symphony (3 p.m.) and Ian Gould (7 p.m.)

June 19 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and Alyssia Dominguez (7 p.m.)

June 26 – Zakk Daniel (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

July 3 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

July 10 – Phil Norby (3 p.m.) and Xeno and Joe (7 p.m.)

July 17 – West Riviera (3 p.m.) and Alyssia Dominguez (7 p.m.)

July 24 – Sarah Day (3 p.m.) and Xeno and Joe (7 p.m.)

July 31 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

Aug. 7 – Ghost Writer (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

Aug. 14 – William Darling (3 p.m.) and Hold 'Em High (7 p.m.)

Aug. 21 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and Zakk Daniel (7 p.m.)

Aug. 28 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

Sept. 4 – Ghost Writer (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

Sept. 11 – CLOSED FOR PRIVATE EVENT

Sept. 18 – Zakk Daniel (3 p.m.) and Sawdust Symphony (7 p.m.)

Sept. 25 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)

Oct. 2 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and Zakk Daniel (7 p.m.)

