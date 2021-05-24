OnMilwaukee's guide to free summer music in Milwaukee

Live music is back this summer in Milwaukee.
A guide by TMJ4 News partner OnMilwaukee showcases the list of free live music series that are taking place this summer.
View the guide below:
Mondays
Patio Daze
The Fernweh at Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St.
ivyhousemke.com
7 p.m.
May 24 – Ben Harold & The Rising
June 28 – Orlando Peña
July 26 – 7000apart
Aug. 30 – Blind Fiction
Sept. 27 – Fellow Kinsman
Oct. 25 – Listening Party
Wednesdays
Wednesday Concert Series
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.
stjohncathedral.org
12:15 p.m.
May 26 – George Radosavljevic, piano
June 2 – Andrew Kreigh, organ
June 9 – Simon Gheller, organ
June 16 – NO CONCERT
June 23 – Greg Hartmann, piano
June 30 – Anna Kojovic-Frodl (piano) and Darlene Rivest (violin)
Music in the Glen
Richard E. Maslowski Community Park
2200 W. Bender Rd.
musicintheglen.org
6 p.m.
July 21 – Jim Gaff Band
July 28 – Ken Lonnquist
Aug. 11 – VIVO
Aug. 18 – Steve Beguhn
Waterfront Wednesdays
Lakefront Park, 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee
waterfrontwednesday.com
6-8:30 p.m.
June 9 – Andrea & The Mods
June 16 – Andy Braun
June 23 – Paddygrass
June 30 – Scotch & Soda
July 7 – Dirty Boogie
July 14 – Vinyl Road
July 21 – The Hitman
July 28 – One 2 Many Band
Aug. 4 – Block Party
Aug. 11 – Twang Dragons
Wednesday Night Live
Budweiser Music Pavilion, Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8100 W. Greenfield Ave.
budpavilion.com
Gates open 6 p.m., music from 7-10:30 p.m.
June 9 – Cherry Pie
June 16 – The Toys
June 23 – Rebel Grace
June 30 – Almighty Vinyl
July 7 – Generation Z
July 14 – The Cheap Shots
July 21 – The LoveMonkeys
Aug. 25 – The Now
Sept. 1 – Bella Cain
Sept. 8 – 33 RPM
Sept. 15 – Cherry Pie
Sept. 22 – Madison County
Mayfair Collection Music Spotlight Series
The Mayfair Collection, 11200 W. Burleigh St.
mayfaircollection.net
6-8 p.m.
June 16 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly Duo
June 30 – Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels
July 14 – Marcya Danielle and Ben Titus
July 28 – 7000apart
Aug. 11 – Andy Braun
Aug. 25 – Carmen Nickerson & Kostia Efimov
Thursdays
Music at the Market
South Milwaukee Downtown Market, 11th Avenue & Milwaukee Avenue
smmarket.org
5-7 p.m.
June 3 – Prof. Pinkerton's Irrelevant Trio
June 10 – Bluegrass Allstars
June 17 – Sweet Sheiks
June 24 – Blues Addiction
July 1 – Rohn Larson
July 8 – Shuga Blu
July 15 – Jack Reed Group
July 22 – Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
July 29 – MilBillies
Aug. 5 – Sarah Day
Aug. 12 – Hungry Williams
Aug. 19 – Siempre Flamenco
Aug. 26 – Tom Sorce Band featuring Carol Hanzel
Sept. 2 – Soulfoot Mombits
Sept. 9 – Madtown Mannish Boys
Sept. 16 – Matthew Davies
Sept. 23 – Extra Crispy Brass Band
Sept. 30 – She's Right, I'm Left
Oct. 7 – Val Sigal
Live Music at The Brick Yard Oasis
The Brick Yard Oasis, 4501 W. River Lane, Brown Deer
thebrickyardoasis.com
6-9 p.m.
May 27 – Myles Wangerin
June 3 – Phil Norby
June 10 – Xeno and Joe
June 17 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly
June 24 – Geoff Howard
July 1 – Myles Wangerin
July 8 – Alex Wilson
July 15 – Jay Matthes
July 22 – Geoff Howard
July 29 – Myles Wangerin
Aug. 5 – Jay Matthes
Aug. 12 – Phil Norby
Aug. 19 – Geoff Howard
Aug. 26 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly
Sept. 2 – Geoff Howard
Sept. 9 – Myles Wangerin
Sept. 16 – Kris Crow and Dani Daly
Sept. 23 – Phil Norby
Sept. 30 – Geoff Howard
Fridays
Sounds of Summer
The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale
thebayshorelife.com
6-8 p.m.
June 11 – Motown Review with Christopher's Project
June 18 – Altered Five Blues Band
June 25 – Radio Radio
July 2 – TBD
July 9 – 52nd Street (The Music of Billy Joel)
July 16 – The Playlist
July 23 – Chicken Wire Empire
July 30 – The Eddie Butts Band
Aug. 6 – Joe 2.0
Aug. 13 – 5 Card Studs
Aug. 20 – The LoveMonkeys
Starry Nights Series
Wilson Center for the Performing Art, 19805 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield
wilson-center.com
6:30 p.m.
July 9 – Classic Vehicle Night with The Rockin' Robins
July 16 – MYSO Bronzeville Jazz
July 23 – 5 Card Studs
July 30 – Chicken Wire Empire
Aug. 6 – De La Buena
Aug. 13 – Tallymoore
Live Music at The Brick Yard Oasis
The Brick Yard Oasis, 4501 W. River Lane, Brown Deer
thebrickyardoasis.com
6-9 p.m.
May 21 – Alyssia Dominguez
May 28 – Jon Rouse
June 4 – West Riviera
June 11 – Jay Matthes
June 18 – Jon Rouse
June 25 – Sarah Day
July 2 – William Darling
July 9 – Ian Gould
July 16 – Sawdust Symphony
July 23 – Jon Rouse
July 30 – Zakk Daniel
Aug. 6 – Alyssia Dominguez
Aug. 13 – Ian Gould
Aug. 20 – Jon Rouse
Aug. 27 – Sarah Day
Sept. 3 – West Riviera
Sept. 10 – Alyssia Dominguez
Sept. 17 – William Darling
Sept. 24 – Ian Gould
Oct. 1 – Sarah Day
First FridaysDowntown Racine Monument Square
firstfridaysracine.com
4-9 p.m.
June 4 – Duosonic
Saturdays
Sounds of Summer
The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale
thebayshorelife.com
Noon-2 p.m.
June 12 – Mission Accomplished
June 19 – Valerie & The BoyzJune 26 – H2-OH
July 3 – The Tracy Hannemann Group
July 10 – The Carlos Adames Group
July 17 – Listening Party
July 24 – Wait for Morning
July 31 – The Squeezettes
Aug. 7 – Accompany of Kids
Aug. 14 – Bootjack Road
Aug. 21 – Steve Beguhn
Aug. 28 – Tweed featuring Gervis Myles
Live Music at The Brick Yard Oasis
The Brick Yard Oasis, 4501 W. River Lane, Brown Deer
thebrickyardoasis.com
3-7 p.m. as well as 7-10 p.m.
May 22 – Sarah Day (3 p.m.) and Ian Gould (7 p.m.)
May 29 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and William Darling (7 p.m.)
June 5 – Ghost Writer (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
June 12 – Sawdust Symphony (3 p.m.) and Ian Gould (7 p.m.)
June 19 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and Alyssia Dominguez (7 p.m.)
June 26 – Zakk Daniel (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
July 3 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
July 10 – Phil Norby (3 p.m.) and Xeno and Joe (7 p.m.)
July 17 – West Riviera (3 p.m.) and Alyssia Dominguez (7 p.m.)
July 24 – Sarah Day (3 p.m.) and Xeno and Joe (7 p.m.)
July 31 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
Aug. 7 – Ghost Writer (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
Aug. 14 – William Darling (3 p.m.) and Hold 'Em High (7 p.m.)
Aug. 21 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and Zakk Daniel (7 p.m.)
Aug. 28 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
Sept. 4 – Ghost Writer (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
Sept. 11 – CLOSED FOR PRIVATE EVENT
Sept. 18 – Zakk Daniel (3 p.m.) and Sawdust Symphony (7 p.m.)
Sept. 25 – Marc Ballini (3 p.m.) and Evan Christian (7 p.m.)
Oct. 2 – Alex Wilson (3 p.m.) and Zakk Daniel (7 p.m.)