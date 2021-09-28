Report: Milwaukee area schools ranked No. 1 for best public, private schools in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee area schools have topped the list for the 2022 best public and private high schools in Wisconsin, according to Niche, a platform that connects students and families with schools.

The top ranked public high schools in the state are as follows:



Brookfield East High School Whitefish Bay High School Brookfield Central High School Middleton High School Shorewood High School

The top ranked private high schools in the state are as follows:



Brookfield Academy University School of Milwaukee The Prairie School Wayland Academy Madison Country Day School

To determine the rankings, Niche used ratings from current students, alumni and parents and quantitative data from the U.S. Department of Education to look at teachers, resources, extracurricular opportunities and more.

The Davidson Academy in Nevada is the top rated public high school in the country, while Phillips Academy in Massachusetts was the No. 1 private high school.

