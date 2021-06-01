Report: Man shot, killed by Milwaukee police officer near 29th and Cleveland identified

MILWAUKEE — The man shot and killed by Milwaukee police on the city's south side on Sunday night has been identified.

According to police, someone called 911 Sunday evening to report a person firing a gun in the area near 29th and Cleveland - when officers got to the home, officials say they saw a man with a gun on the front porch. The man was identified by the medical examiner's office as Roberto Zielinski, 49.

Officers said Zielinski then went to the back of the house, firing more shots and refusing to drop the gun despite orders to do so.

Shortly after, investigators said the officer shot Zielinski, killing him.

The Waukesha Police Department is now the lead agency on this shooting. The Milwaukee Police officer who fired the shots, a 6-year-veteran, is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

