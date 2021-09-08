Watch
Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin

Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, bottles of Miller Lite and Bud Light beer that are products of SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev (respectively) are shown on September 15, 2014 in Chicago. Illinois. Shares of SABMiller have surged to an all-time high today on speculation of a takeover bid by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:14 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 07:14:36-04

MADISON — A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the year that ended June 30 increased almost 17% over the $63.3 million they brought in the prior year.

The increase likely will be the largest percentage jump since 1972 if the preliminary data holds.

Between 2009 and 2020 the percentage increase in alcohol tax revenue exceeded 2.4% in only one year.

The report said increased drinking may not be surprising given rising stress over personal health, job losses and a lack of leisure activities as the pandemic continues.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

