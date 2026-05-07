Rep. Jessie Rodriguez announces retirement from Wisconsin Assembly

Wisconsin state Rep. Jessie Rodriguez (R-Oak Creek) announced Thursday she will not seek reelection this fall, ending nearly 13 years representing the 21st Assembly District.

Rodriguez is the second Republican representing a district that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 to announce she won't seek reelection. She is also the 12th Assembly member overall to retire or seek another office ahead of 2026.

Rodriguez cited family as the driving force behind her decision.

"Throughout my time in office, I have tried to keep family first," Rodriguez said. "But the truth is, it is difficult to do this job well without it affecting the people who care about you most."

She said connecting with constituents was the most rewarding part of the job.

"I have had the privilege of meeting so many good people, hearing their stories, and working through their concerns whether through legislation, constituent services, or simply taking the time to listen," Rodriguez said. "That has been, by far, the most gratifying part of this job."

Rodriguez also thanked her staff by name, calling them "the best staffers in the building."

Rodriguez's retirement is part of a broader Republican exodus from Wisconsin's Legislature. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in Wisconsin history, announced his retirement in February. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced in March he would not seek a fourth term.

The retirements follow a redrawing of Wisconsin's legislative maps. A new map signed into law in 2024 by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers gave Democrats a stronger path to flipping one or both chambers. Democrats need just two seats to win a Senate majority and five to take the Assembly.

Rodriguez has represented the Oak Creek area since 2013. She was first elected at a time when Republicans were expanding their majorities across the Legislature, a stark contrast to the political environment she leaves behind as Democrats push to flip both chambers in 2026.

"To the people of the 21st Assembly District: thank you for your trust," Rodriguez said. "That responsibility has never been lost on me, and it is something I will always carry with gratitude."

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