Remembering Officer Peter Jerving one year later

Next week marks one year since the death of Milwaukee Police officer Peter Jerving in the line of duty. His family say they are grateful for the community support they've received.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 02, 2024
Next week marks one year since the death of Milwaukee Police officer Peter Jerving.

Jerving was shot and killed February 7th, 2023 while trying to arrest a robbery suspect.

His mother Patty shared gifts and letters their family has recieved over the last year with TMJ4's Sarah McGrew. Patty says the last year has been filled with immense grief, but also gratitude for the support from the community. She says people wrote to her saying they were inspired by her son's story and her family's strength.

"Peter loved Milwaukee, and over this past year, Milwaukee has shown how much it loves Peter and that's meant a lot."

You can watch Sarah's full conversation with Officer Jerving's parents — including how they hope their son is remembered one year later — on Wednesday on TMJ4.

