Rembert Weakland, former Milwaukee Archbishop, dies at 95

MILWAUKEE — The former Archbishop of Milwaukee, Rembert G. Weakland, has died. He was 95 years old, the archdiocese announced Monday.

Weakland died at his home in Greenfield after a long illness, according to a news release.

AP FILE - In this Aug, 28, 2002, file photo is retired Archbishop Rembert Weakland at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, Wis. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee plans to make dozens of priests' personnel files public by July 1, 2013, as part of a deal reached in federal bankruptcy court between the archdiocese and victims suing it for fraud. Archdiocese officials have long acknowledged that abusive priests were transferred to new churches with no warning to parishioners. Weakland publicly apologized for transferring one priest in 1992. (AP Photo/Dale Guldan, Pool, File)

Weakland is most widely known for having led the archdiocese from 1977 until 2002.

Weakland was a member of Benedictine Order under Pope Paul VI and known earlier in his career for fighting for more of a role for women in the church and drafting the American bishop's pastoral letter on the economy. At the local level, he led the consolidation as well as closings of some churches, actions that received praise or criticism depending on who you spoke to.

But then came 2002, the year Weakland was set to retire. The public learned and Weakland later confirmed that he used $450,000 in church money to try to silence a former male lover. The former male lover later accused Weakland of date rape.

In 2009 he went on to write his memoir, "A Pilgrim in a Pilgrim Church."

Current Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki issued the following statement:

“For a quarter of a century, Archbishop Weakland led the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and his leadership embodied his Benedictine spirit. His pastoral letter, ‘Eucharist without Walls,’ evoked his love for the Eucharist and its call to service. During his time, he emphasized an openness to the implementation of the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, including the role of lay men and women in the Church, the celebration of the Sacred Liturgy, Ecumenical dialog, and addressing societal issues, especially economic justice. May he now rest in peace.”



This is a developing story and will be updated.

