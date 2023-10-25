Remains of U.S. World War II soldier to be buried in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The remains of a U.S. World War II soldier will be buried at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee on Oct. 27.

U.S. Army Pfc. John W. Gordon, a Winnetka, Illinois native, was killed in action on Jan. 17, 1945, when he was 32 years old.

According to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Gordon was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. The unit was battling German forces during the Battle of Reipertswiller in France when Gordon died.

"Gordon was killed in action Jan. 17, 1945, when his company was subjected to a German counterattack after it had been cut off from allied forces the day before. By Jan. 20, all of the men from Company G had been killed or captured, and American forces were unable to recover Gordon’s body," the U.S. Army Human Resources Command shared.

Gordon was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on July 13, 2022.

Harder Funeral Home in Brookfield will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

