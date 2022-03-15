MADISON, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the remaining ice shanty removal deadlines for this year are approaching.

Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, will need to be removed from all state waters by the following deadlines:

Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20

Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12

Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15

The DNR says, "one exception to this rule is that on the Fox River, downstream from the De Pere dam in Brown County, ice fishing shelters must always be removed when not in use."

Those who have difficulty removing their shanty can seek help from their local fishing club, vendors, and other anglers.

The DNR says anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after the above dates, but they must be removed from the ice when they are not in use and at the end of each day.

The deadlines ensure shanties are removed and avoid the additional costs and hazards of shanties breaking through the ice.

Remember, no ice is ever 100% safe and the DNR does not monitor ice conditions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip