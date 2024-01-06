'Remain indoors, lock your doors': Manhunt underway in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is asking Pleasant Prairie residents in the area of CTH-C and 94th Ave. to remain indoors and lock their doors.

Several agencies are near the area of Ashbury Estates with a manhunt following a pursuit.

Authorities say they are seeking a Black male with a brown hat, black hoodie, and blue jeans who fled from the vehicle. The suspect was last seen near HWY C and 94th Ave running eastbound.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared online: "Those who live and/or traveling in the area of CTH-C and 94th Ave. may be receiving an alert on their phone about this event. (In the area south of Costco) Please remain indoors, lock your doors, and call 911 if you see anything or anyone suspicious."

According to the department, K9s and others are on the scene with the assistance of drones.

TMJ4 News is working to confirm more.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

