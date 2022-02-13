Reigning curling champion, Matt Hamilton, takes on Beijing

Matt Hamilton, the reigning Olympic curling champion is competing in Bejing for a gold medal once again.

Saturday the Wisconsinite took on the ice in a preliminary match against Canada.

Matt's wife, Jen, organized a watch party back in Madison where they live.

"It's a bit hard being across the world. I told him that we were all gathering here tonight to celebrate and to cheer him on against Canada," said Jen.

Watching Matt compete from afar is a big change for his wife and group of close friends that watched him win a gold medal in Pyeongchang back in 2018.

"It kills us that we can't be there right now but I think this whole environment of watching him from afar is really cool cause we get to see what everybody else sees," said a close friend of Matt's, Derek Bucholz.

Hamilton isn't just competing for gold this go-around at the Olympic games, but also fashion. He's making a name for himself after sporting bright-colored customized Nike Dunks out on the ice.

"The thing about Matt is he tends to kind of stumble upon greatness so his fashion is definitely not something that is necessarily planned its more that he just likes crazy things and embraces being different, weird, and colorful," said Jen.

As for his growing locks of hair and signature mustache, the Olympian is making a much bigger statement.

"He's donating his hair to Stache Strong which is a non-profit cancer research charity," said Jen.

