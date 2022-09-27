Registrations for electric, hybrid vehicles increase at high rate in Wisconsin

Electric and hybrid vehicle registrations are increasing at a high rate in Wisconsin, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The report, released on Sept. 23, looked at registration trends for electric and hybrid vehicles from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the report found the registration of such vehicles doubled in less than a decade. The report also found the registrations for electric and hybrid vehicles combined for less than 2% of all of Wisconsin's vehicle registrations but are continuing to trend upwards.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, "hybrid vehicle registrations grew almost 14% in 2021 to just over 93,000. Since 2013, the hybrid vehicle registrations have grown over 113% and averaged 9.9% each year."

The report says the total number of electric vehicle registrations is more than 27 times greater than in 2013. In 2013, there were just 319 registered electric vehicles in Wisconsin. As of 2021, there are nearly 10,000 statewide.

"To put this in perspective, however, they still account for less than 0.2% of the more than 5.5 million total passenger vehicle registrations in Wisconsin in 2021," the survey says.

At the end of 2021, Wisconsin was ranked 35th in the country for per-capita electric vehicle registrations. According to the BizJournal, the top five in the U.S. were California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado. Most Midwest states ranked similarly to Wisconsin, but Illinois and Minnesota were ranked higher.

