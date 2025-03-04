Registration now open for 2025 NFL Draft

Registration is now open if you plan on attending the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay April 24-26.

To register, download the NFL OnePass app on your mobile device. Once you fill out the information, you will receive a QR code that you will use to gain access to the draft area.

You will receive push notifications through the app with any information, including if the draft area is at capacity, an entry point changed, and other important details.

The NFL is not publicizing what the capacity will be, but it does encourage fans to get to Green Bay early to make sure you have a chance to get in.

The QR code does not give you access to the Draft Theater area. That is for invited ticket holders only.

Here are other details about the 2025 NFL Draft, including information on the NFL OnePass app.

