Registration for Neighborhood Clean-Up Box Program begins Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Neighborhood Clean-Up Box Program is back and registration is now open.

The City of Milwaukee Sanitation Services will provide 13 dumpsters every Saturday from April 23 through July 30 for neighborhood clean-up.

A press release from Alderman Russell Stamper said the dumpsters are only to be used for neighborhood cleanups, and organizers are in charge of monitoring the boxes and reporting any illegal dumping to the Milwaukee police.

Online registration for the dumpsters opened Wednesday. You can also reserve a dumpster by calling 414-286-3345.

