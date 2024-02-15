Reggie Moore from Medical College of Wisconsin speaks on the impact shootings have on the community

One woman was killed and more than 20 people were injured at the Kansas City Chiefs super bowl parade Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The gathering is known for being quite large, with upwards of 1 million people attending the parade and rally in downtown Kansas City in 2023.

Back here in Milwaukee, residents are not immune to experiencing shootings at what are supposed to be large, joyful events.

Reggie Moore, the Director of Community Safety Policy and Engagement at the Medical College of Wisconsin joined TMJ4 to discuss the events of Feb. 14, including the impact these types of shootings can have, the types of trends he has seen, and what communities and families can do to increase safety during these types of gatherings.

