Regal Rexnord to close West Milwaukee plant in November

MILWAUKEE — Regal Rexnord Corp. will close its West Milwaukee plant in Milwaukee, according to a layoff notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports the factory at 4800 W. Mitchell St. will be closed in November and terminate all 54 employees. The first 20 layoffs and terminations will begin around Nov. 15, with the remaining 34 layoffs around Nov. 30.

The manufacturer, which recently changed its corporate headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, gave no reason for the plant shutdown.

Tim Reiter, a staff repressive with United Steelworkers District 7 in West Allis, told BizJournal reasons include a decaying facility and low production for the facility's size. As for where production will go after the closure, Reiter indicated it could move "out of the country."

The West Milwaukee plant, according to BizJournal, was one of four legacy Rexnord factories remaining in metro Milwaukee. The plant manufactures industrial chains.

