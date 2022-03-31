Redeemer Lutheran Church holds mini-fundraiser for Mental Health Assessment Clinic

MILWAUKEE — Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee is hosting a mini-fundraiser for its Mental Health Assessment Clinic, founded after someone was killed on the steps of the church in 2019.

Johnny "Tennessee" Smith was killed on the steps of the church on March 29, 2019. According to the church's GoFundMe, he had lunched at Redeemer's Noon Run meal and was living with undiagnosed and untreated mental illness. The same goes for the person who killed Smith.

Because of the incident, the church felt inspired to work with professionals to develop a Mental Health Assessment Clinic at Redeemer Lutheran. Then, the pandemic struck and slowed the development of the new clinic.

The church has a $4 million fundraising goal for the project, and so far, they have raised $2.53 million. This weekend, on the third anniversary of Smith's death, the church is fronting an effort to raise a little more.

The GoFundMe says the church was inspired by the 3/29 date so they set this weekend's fundraising goal to $3,290. As of Thursday morning, they had raised just over $2,000.

If you wish to donate to the church, click here. The fundraiser will end on Sunday at noon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip