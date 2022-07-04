Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Chase Elliott looked like he was going to go back to back. With sixteen laps left, Tyler Reddick made a great pass, becoming the fifth first-time winner in the NASCAR Cup series this year and more importantly, he's now in the chase.

"It's huge," said Reddick. "You know, it's season-defining. If, you know, we hadn't gotten a win before the playoffs started because it was looking pretty gloomy for us. You know, we had a lot of good speed and really weren't that bad in points, but enough drivers behind us won some races. We had a couple of just bad, bad finishes and we found ourselves pretty quickly in 18th in the playoff race. So to get this win is really nice."

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "And someday your little guy is going to have quite the story. He slept through Dad's first victory?"

"You know, I never thought I would see that one coming," Reddick says with a laugh. "But I think he's starting to wake up a little bit but he must still be thinking he's dreaming."

Lance Allan: "Especially after winning, would you prefer here over Chicago or the rumors so to speak that this could be it, for this track."

"Yeah, I really hope it's not," Reddick says. "You know I think, you know if you just look at the atmosphere that we have here. All fans that are here, during the race weekend, you know, I definitely believe this place deserves a Cup date. You know, I'd hate to see it, hate to see it move, but you know, I think this place deserves to be on the Cup schedule, just because all of the fans that come out and support this event. Support the weekend. I feel very strongly about that."

The one Wisconsin native Cup driver in the field, Josh Bilicki of Richfield, finished 36th.

