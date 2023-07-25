Red/Orange air quality advisory issued for most of SE Wisconsin; haze returns, DNR says

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is once again warning residents to consider the air quality when outdoors.

With the hot temperatures, the haze caused by the wildfires in Canada has returned. Thus, the DNR said Tuesday they are issuing an Advisory for Ozone (Red/Orange) starting Tuesday, July 25 - 11:00 a.m. until Tuesday, July 25 - 11:00 p.m.

The counties where the air quality is taking a dip are: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha

According to the DNR, "Due to favorable meteorological conditions, including the presence of wildfire smoke and the development of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY level for counties along the lakeshore. This AQI level is considered unhealthy for EVERYONE. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion."

"The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level 1-county inland of lakeshore counties. In these counties, members of the sensitive groups outlined above should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion," according to the DNR.

Read the DNR's full announcement below:



Advisory for Ozone (Red/Orange)

Start Date/Time: Tuesday, July 25 - 11:00 am CDT End Date/Time: Tuesday, July 25 - 11:00 pm CDT Counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha Comments: Due to favorable meteorological conditions, including the presence of wildfire smoke and the development of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY level for counties along the lakeshore. This AQI level is considered unhealthy for EVERYONE. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.



The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level 1-county inland of lakeshore counties. In these counties, members of the sensitive groups outlined above should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.



