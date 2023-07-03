Red Light Ramen closing in Milwaukee; last day is July 13

MILWAUKEE — Red Light Ramen in Milwaukee announced that their last day open will be Thursday, July 13, 2023.

According to a social media post from the restaurant, located at 1749 N. Farwell Ave., "please join us over the next couple of weeks to say farewell but also to celebrate this wonderful space. And not to worry, we won't completely go away... stay tuned!

Read their announcement below:

