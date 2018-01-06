Red Cross shows proof of payment after family claims they were turned away

The Red Cross provided proof it did help a Milwaukee family displaced by a fire, who said this week they did not receive support.

On Thursday the Turner family claimed it did not receive support under the now rescinded ZIP code policy after a fire at their home on 21st Street and Concordia Avenue. They worked with community activists to call on the US Department of Justice to investigate the Red Cross.

However, the organization shared several screenshots showing it gave $545to the family for lodging and aid.

Another image showed the money was spent by someone.

The Red Cross also said in a statement, “To reiterate, the American Red Cross has consistently responded to every family in need following recent house fires in the Milwaukee area, regardless of zip code, and we will continue to do so.”

