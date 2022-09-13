Red Cross opens shelter in Brookfield after severe flooding causes home evacuations

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Brookfield for those evacuated from their homes due to heavy rains and severe flooding in Southeast Wisconsin.

People affected by flooding can go to the shelter at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, in Brookfield for a place to sleep, food, power, and other essentials, the Red Cross said Monday evening.

Disaster teams can also help those affected with recovery needs and resources.

The Red Cross directly invited residents of an apartment building at 510 Glenwood Drive in Waukesha to join their shelter. At least eight people from four units of the building were evacuated.

The Red Cross says it has already provided assistance to residents in Racine and South Milwaukee whose homes were severely damaged by recent flooding.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip