Red Cross of Wisconsin saw 24% decrease in first-time donors this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has seen a 24% decrease in first-time donors this year on top of a 10% year-over-year drop in holiday donations, which could threaten the availability of blood and platelets for life-saving operations through the new year.

The decrease is largely pandemic-driven, but spokesperson Justin Kern says that the Red Cross has intentionally slated dozens of drives in Northeast Wisconsin during the holiday season to avoid leaving patients waiting for blood and platelets – which cannot be manufactured, only obtained through volunteer donation.

"During COVID we've kind of had to readjust how and where we do drives," Kern said. "A lot of the school drives, they have not been able to open their doors, in some instances. In some workplaces, we've not been able to get in and do some of the typical drives there."

Wisconsin is one of many states that allows minors at least 16 years old to donate with parental consent. Kern says these on-campus or community event drives are critical to reaching lifelong donors early.

"There are so many instances where there's people in your life, whether you know it or not, who have been in a car accident, who have been through cancer treatment, for any number of reasons have needed blood," Kern said.

Blood only lasts on the shelves for 42 days, so a lack of donations between Thanksgiving and Christmas results in emergency shortages starting around the New Year and beyond.

"When it gets to January and February, that's when we start to face the hardest times when it comes to weather and the number of drives we're able to do and that kind of thing," Kern said. "So really, right now is just the time where we invite folks to help us kind of offset what has been a bit of a national shortage and just think about it in terms of another way to give back."

Here are a list of blood drives between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Northeast Wisconsin:

Menominee

Carney

12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street

Powers

12/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Central High School, W3795 US Hwy 2/41

Stephenson

12/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stephenson Fire Department, Stephenson Fire Department, W628 Samuel St

_______________

Brown

De Pere

11/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glenmore Community Center, Glenmore Community Center, 5718 Dickinson Rd

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Life Church, Life Church, 1551 Lawrence Dr.

12/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Norbert College Michel's Commons, 110 Grant St

12/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mark Lutheran Church, St Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Dr.

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 1307 Lourdes Ave

Green Bay

11/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

11/26/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

11/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

11/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

11/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

11/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

11/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W Mason Street

11/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 3425 Willow Rd

12/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/3/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

12/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tundra Lodge, Tundra Lodge Resort & Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave

12/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines GRB, 2077 Airport Dr.

12/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/10/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

12/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 11, 1708 N Irwin St.

12/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Allouez, 900 Greene Ave.

12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Resurrection Church, 333 Hilltop Rd

12/17/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

12/23/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., St John the Baptist School, 2561 Glendale Ave

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S Ridge Rd

12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

Greenleaf

12/7/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Morrison Town Hall, 3792 Park Road

_______________

Calumet

New Holstein

12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silvermoon Ln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

North Fond du Lac

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

12/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Green Lake

Markesan

12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 41 Saint Joseph St

_______________

Kewaunee

Kewaunee

12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kewaunee Community, Classic Banquet Hall, 1310 Ellis St

Luxemburg

11/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Luxemburg Casco High School, 512 Center Drive

_______________

Manitowoc

Kiel

12/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kiel High School, 210 Raider Heights

Manitowoc

12/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Shoreline Credit Union, 4400 Calumet Avenue

12/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2426 North Rapids Road

_______________

Marinette

Coleman

12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N Louis St

Crivitz

12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, 115 US-141

Goodman

11/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Goodman Town Hall, 506 Mill St

Marinette

12/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd.

12/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Marinette Faith Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran, 4009 Irving St.

12/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2715 Taylor

12/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2715 Taylor

Niagara

12/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Niagara High School, 700 Jefferson Ave

Wausaukee

11/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Augustine, 507 Church St

_______________

Oconto

Abrams

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pensaukee Community Center Town Hall, 4684 Brookside Rd

Little Suamico

12/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Johns of Little Suamico, 1253 County Rd J

Oconto

12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oconto County Employees, 301 Washington St

Oconto Falls

12/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 165 N Farm Rd

Townsend

12/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Townsend Town Hall, Hwy 32

_______________

Outagamie

Appleton

11/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Grand Meridian, 2621 N Oneida Street

12/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 38 Johnston Blessman, 3220 W. College Ave

_______________

Shawano

Bonduel

12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 240 E Green Bay St

12/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bonduel High School, 400 W Green Bay St

Shawano

11/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shawano City Hall, Shawano City Hall, 127 S Sawyer St

12/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Life Church, 222 Mills St

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints Shawano, 910 E Zingler Ave

_______________

Waupaca

Clintonville

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clintonville Lanes, 250 County Hwy I

Iola

12/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, Adjacent to HS, 445 S Jackson St

New London

12/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 840 E North Water St

Weyauwega

12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Weyauwega City Hall, 109 E Main St

_______________

Winnebago

Oshkosh

12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Algoma United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd

12/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UW Oshkosh Reeve Union, 748 Algoma Blvd

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oshkosh Community YMCA, 3303 W 20th Avenue