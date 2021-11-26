Red Cross of Wisconsin saw 24% decrease in first-time donors this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has seen a 24% decrease in first-time donors this year on top of a 10% year-over-year drop in holiday donations, which could threaten the availability of blood and platelets for life-saving operations through the new year.
The decrease is largely pandemic-driven, but spokesperson Justin Kern says that the Red Cross has intentionally slated dozens of drives in Northeast Wisconsin during the holiday season to avoid leaving patients waiting for blood and platelets – which cannot be manufactured, only obtained through volunteer donation.
"During COVID we've kind of had to readjust how and where we do drives," Kern said. "A lot of the school drives, they have not been able to open their doors, in some instances. In some workplaces, we've not been able to get in and do some of the typical drives there."
Wisconsin is one of many states that allows minors at least 16 years old to donate with parental consent. Kern says these on-campus or community event drives are critical to reaching lifelong donors early.
"There are so many instances where there's people in your life, whether you know it or not, who have been in a car accident, who have been through cancer treatment, for any number of reasons have needed blood," Kern said.
Blood only lasts on the shelves for 42 days, so a lack of donations between Thanksgiving and Christmas results in emergency shortages starting around the New Year and beyond.
"When it gets to January and February, that's when we start to face the hardest times when it comes to weather and the number of drives we're able to do and that kind of thing," Kern said. "So really, right now is just the time where we invite folks to help us kind of offset what has been a bit of a national shortage and just think about it in terms of another way to give back."
Here are a list of blood drives between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Northeast Wisconsin:
Menominee
Carney
12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street
Powers
12/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Central High School, W3795 US Hwy 2/41
Stephenson
12/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stephenson Fire Department, Stephenson Fire Department, W628 Samuel St
_______________
Brown
De Pere
11/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glenmore Community Center, Glenmore Community Center, 5718 Dickinson Rd
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Life Church, Life Church, 1551 Lawrence Dr.
12/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Norbert College Michel's Commons, 110 Grant St
12/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mark Lutheran Church, St Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Dr.
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 1307 Lourdes Ave
Green Bay
11/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
11/26/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.
11/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
11/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
11/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
11/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
11/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W Mason Street
11/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 3425 Willow Rd
12/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/3/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.
12/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tundra Lodge, Tundra Lodge Resort & Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave
12/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines GRB, 2077 Airport Dr.
12/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/10/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.
12/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 11, 1708 N Irwin St.
12/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Allouez, 900 Greene Ave.
12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Resurrection Church, 333 Hilltop Rd
12/17/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.
12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
12/23/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., St John the Baptist School, 2561 Glendale Ave
12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S Ridge Rd
12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave
Greenleaf
12/7/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Morrison Town Hall, 3792 Park Road
_______________
Calumet
New Holstein
12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silvermoon Ln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
12/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
North Fond du Lac
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
12/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Green Lake
Markesan
12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 41 Saint Joseph St
_______________
Kewaunee
Kewaunee
12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kewaunee Community, Classic Banquet Hall, 1310 Ellis St
Luxemburg
11/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Luxemburg Casco High School, 512 Center Drive
_______________
Manitowoc
Kiel
12/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kiel High School, 210 Raider Heights
Manitowoc
12/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Shoreline Credit Union, 4400 Calumet Avenue
12/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2426 North Rapids Road
_______________
Marinette
Coleman
12/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N Louis St
Crivitz
12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, 115 US-141
Goodman
11/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Goodman Town Hall, 506 Mill St
Marinette
12/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd.
12/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Marinette Faith Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran, 4009 Irving St.
12/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2715 Taylor
12/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2715 Taylor
Niagara
12/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Niagara High School, 700 Jefferson Ave
Wausaukee
11/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Augustine, 507 Church St
_______________
Oconto
Abrams
12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pensaukee Community Center Town Hall, 4684 Brookside Rd
Little Suamico
12/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Johns of Little Suamico, 1253 County Rd J
Oconto
12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oconto County Employees, 301 Washington St
Oconto Falls
12/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 165 N Farm Rd
Townsend
12/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Townsend Town Hall, Hwy 32
_______________
Outagamie
Appleton
11/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Grand Meridian, 2621 N Oneida Street
12/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 38 Johnston Blessman, 3220 W. College Ave
_______________
Shawano
Bonduel
12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 240 E Green Bay St
12/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bonduel High School, 400 W Green Bay St
Shawano
11/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shawano City Hall, Shawano City Hall, 127 S Sawyer St
12/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Life Church, 222 Mills St
12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints Shawano, 910 E Zingler Ave
_______________
Waupaca
Clintonville
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clintonville Lanes, 250 County Hwy I
Iola
12/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, Adjacent to HS, 445 S Jackson St
New London
12/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 840 E North Water St
Weyauwega
12/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Weyauwega City Hall, 109 E Main St
_______________
Winnebago
Oshkosh
12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Algoma United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd
12/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UW Oshkosh Reeve Union, 748 Algoma Blvd
12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oshkosh Community YMCA, 3303 W 20th Avenue