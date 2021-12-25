Red Cross: Concerns rising over blood supply; donate for a chance at Super Bowl tickets

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is urging people to sign up to donate blood and blood platelets at a critical time for hospitals in Wisconsin and across the nation.

Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.

The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout making the situation worse.

Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank you, people who donate between now and January second will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone who comes to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

