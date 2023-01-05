Red Cross celebrates National Blood Donor Month, offering big incentives to get people to give

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The need for blood never stops and in honor of National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to give back and offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to get people to roll up their sleeves.

“A little over 60% of the population is eligible to donate blood. But in Wisconsin, it's really close to 7 or 9% that actually do,” said Justin Kern, Communications Director, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin. “Even if it were just some folks coming up for first-time donations once a year, this time of year, that would make a huge impact.”

In a partnership with the NFL, anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma between now and the end of January will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to this year’s Super Bowl.

“It's an extra opportunity, as well as a thank you, to invite people to see if they're making a New Year's resolution or to know that they can make an incredible impact during a kind of a critical time when it comes to collecting blood,” said Kern.

Historically, the winter months can be a challenging time to collect blood and our recent string of severe weather didn’t make it any easier.

While our local supply is still in decent shape, Kern says every volunteer’s donation matters.

“Right around Christmas time, we had to cancel some major blood drives that we lean on for the supply in the weeks ahead. That’s more than 900 uncollected units of blood, which is just humongous and puts us in a hole at a time when we already know it's going to be tough to collect blood. So, all the more reason to come out,” said Kern.

According to the Red Cross, below are upcoming donation opportunities across Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Co.

Cudahy



1/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S. Packard Ave.

Franklin



1/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W. Loomis Road

Greendale



1/20/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St.

1/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., College Park Elementary, 5701 W. College Ave.

Milwaukee

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

1/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave.

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S. Howell Ave.

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W. Becher St.

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W. Clinton Ave.

Oak Creek



1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S. 13th St.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S. 13th St.

South Milwaukee



1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th Ave.

Whitefish Bay



1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

Waukesha Co.

Brookfield



1/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 N. Lilly Road

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W. Capitol Dr., Suite C101

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

1/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord St.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Road

Hartland



1/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Dr.

Lannon



1/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twelve29, 19967 W. Main St.

Menomonee Falls



1/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St.

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Road

Mukwonago



1/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St.

Nashotah



1/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave.

New Berlin



1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Lane

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Lane

Oconomowoc



1/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Dr., Unit A

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W. Wisconsin Ave.

2/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Road

Pewaukee



1/5/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Road

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Road

1/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

1/26/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

2/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

Summit



1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Wales



1/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr.

Waukesha



1/7/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Road

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

Ozaukee Co.

Cedarburg



1/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road

Mequon



1/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road

Port Washington



1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Grant St.

1/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W. Grand Ave.

Saukville



1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W. Dekora St.

Racine Co.

Burlington



1/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

Racine



1/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road

Sheboygan Co.

Elkhart Lake



1/25/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St.

Oostburg



2/2/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave.

Plymouth



1/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Road

Sheboygan

1/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

1/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

1/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 9156, 552 S. Evans St.

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

Sheboygan Falls



1/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

Walworth Co.

East Troy



1/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., Hwy 20

Lake Geneva



1/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon



1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St.

Whitewater



1/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont St.

Washington Co.

Jackson



1/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Road

1/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Living Word Lutheran High School, 2230 Living Word Lane

1/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165W20330 Hickory Lane

West Bend



1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

2/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S. Main St.

Dodge Co.

Beaver Dam



1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.

1/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.

1/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr.

Fox Lake



1/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St.

Juneau



1/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S. Western Ave.

Randolph



1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Watertown

1/16/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun



1/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road

Fond du Lac Co.

Fond du Lac



1/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave.

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E. 2nd St.

Mount Calvary



1/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac St.

Rosendale



1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S. Main St.

Jefferson Co.

Johnson Creek



1/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

2/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St.

Waterloo



2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N. Monroe St.

Watertown



1/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St.

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St.

Kenosha Co.

Kenosha



1/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave.

