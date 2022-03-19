Red Cross assists more than 1,000 fire victims in less than 3 months

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross Wisconsin announced Saturday that they have assisted more than 1,000 individuals following fires so far this year.

Four fires on Friday put the Red Cross over the 1,000 mark, bringing the total number of people helped this year to 1,002.

Since the year began, American Red Cross Wisconsin has worked with individuals from 208 residential fires in Wisconsin and the western upper peninsula of Michigan.

The Red Cross said it shared this news to urge families to establish a fire escape plan and to practice it.

It's also important to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

For a list of ways to prepare for a home fire, click here.

