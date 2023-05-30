Red Cross assisting residents after apartment fire near 60th and Bradley

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to 60th and Bradley on Monday for a two-alarm fire at an apartment building.

Crews arrived around 7:30 p.m. and could see flames and smoke from the first and second-story windows.

TMJ4 60th and Port

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was called to assist an unknown number of occupants.

TMJ4 60th and Port

Crews remained on the scene for several hours Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip