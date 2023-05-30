Watch Now
Red Cross assisting residents after apartment fire near 60th and Bradley

IMG_7715.jpg
Posted at 9:11 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 23:14:21-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to 60th and Bradley on Monday for a two-alarm fire at an apartment building.

Crews arrived around 7:30 p.m. and could see flames and smoke from the first and second-story windows.

IMG_7718.jpg
60th and Port

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was called to assist an unknown number of occupants.

IMG_7716.jpg
60th and Port

Crews remained on the scene for several hours Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

