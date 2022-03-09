Red Bull Flugtag is coming to Milwaukee's Veterans Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukeeans will have the chance to create a flying machine and participate in Wisconsin’s first-ever Red Bull Flugtag.

The official launch will take place on July 16, 2022, at Veterans Park in front of 40,000 expected spectators.

Red Bull is looking for 60 creative teams to fly their handcrafted airships off a 27-foot flight deck into Lake Michigan. Each team will have up to five pilots.

The competition is judged by a lineup of Wisconsin-Native celebrities, including Green Bay Packers All-time Leading Receiver, Donald Driver, TikTok content creator and Hashtag MKE host, JMatt, Red Bull Snowcross Athlete, Nick Lorenz, trans showgirl and entertainer Janelle Dumott, and Star of Kwik Trip’s Social media channels, Paige Forde.

“I’m so pumped to experience my first-ever Flugtag as a Red Bull athlete and a native Wisconsinite,” said Lorenz. “Although I’m used to flying through the snow, I’m sure flying through the air is just as exhilarating. I can’t wait to see what my home state has in store!”

The celebrity judges will determine the winning team by evaluating the creativity of their design, performance, and distance of their flight.

In addition, Red Bull is enlisting some of Wisconsin’s up-and-coming talent as personal coaches who will help teams enhance their stage presence, uplevel their craft design, and grow their social following.

One of the coaches is Barrio Dance, a Madison-based dance crew known for their joint movements and immersive workshop to help teams come up with the best walk-in moments.

Red Bull Flugtag has occurred in 50 countries over 30 years and has hosted nine million spectators worldwide. The world record for longest flight is currently 258 feet.

Let’s see if Milwaukeeans can meet the challenge.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up here before April 25 at 5 p.m.

Teams and more surprises will be announced in the next few months.

