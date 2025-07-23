Recovery efforts underway at Illinois Beach State Park for missing teen swimmer

A search for a missing teenage swimmer from Wisconsin has turned into a recovery effort at Illinois Beach State Park.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that a search was underway for a 14-year-old boy who went under the water near the beach.

Authorities say the boy was spending the day with his father when a wave knocked him into the lake and took him under. After hours of searching, it became a recovery effort, which is continuing at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

