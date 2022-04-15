Recount for Wauwatosa District 5 alderman underway after tied race

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — After several hours, ballot counting is still underway inside Wauwatosa's City Hall on Thursday.

The recount comes after the alderman race for District 5 ended in a tie following Election Day on April 5.

The race is currently between incumbent Rob Gustafson and candidate Sean Lowe.

Following election night, the vote was split with 702 votes for Gustafson and 702 votes for Lowe with one provisional ballot outstanding.

That provisional ballot, opened three days later, had Lowe's name written on it which broke the tie.

Lowe won by one vote, which ultimately prompted a recount by Gustafson.

"We're trying to keep things fair and equitable," Wauwatosa City Clerk Steven Braatz said. "It pretty much recounts the entire number of votes on Election Day and if you don't go by the book, things can be missed and that's unfair."

That recount has been taking place since 9 a.m. Thursday morning with 12 staff members counting each ballot one by one.

If elected, Lowe would become the first Black man to be appointed to the city's common council in Wauwatosa's 125-year history.

