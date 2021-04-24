Reckless driving crash leaves two men dead, medical examiner says

Milwaukee police say they observed a vehicle driving "extremely reckless" at excessive speeds Friday night.

Due to the vehicle's speed, officers say the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree on the 500 block of E. Burleigh.

The Medical Examined confirmed Saturday morning that two men, 20-years-old and 22-years-old died due to injuries from the crash.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

