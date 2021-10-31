Reckless driving crash kills one, injures two near 56th and Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a reckless driving crash left one man dead and two women injured early Sunday morning.

It happened near 56th and Fond Du Lac just before 2:00a.m.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was speeding westbound on Fond Du Lac when he struck another vehicle with a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman inside.

The 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two women in the car that was struck are currently at the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

