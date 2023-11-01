Reckless driver crashes into Pine Lawn Cemetery and dies, police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A person died after allegedly driving recklessly, evading police and then crashing into the Pine Lawn Cemetery, authorities said.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, around 2:23 a.m. a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and blow a red light near Mayfair and Burleigh. The deputy did not pursue the reckless driver.

Wauwatosa police responded to help check the area for the driver. Officers eventually found the vehicle crashed at the cemetery at 10700 West Capitol Drive.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was found unconscious in the vehicle, police said. The person was later pronounced deceased.

Statement from police:

Shortly before 2:23am, a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed run the red light at N Mayfair Rd/W Burleigh St, heading northbound. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle however it fled. The deputy did not initiate a pursuit. Our officers responded to assist MCSO check the area for the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle was located, crashed, in Pine Lawn Cemetery, 10700 W Capitol Dr. The driver, and sole occupant, was unconscious in the vehicle. Officers began life saving measures until the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver was later declared deceased.



The WI State Patrol responded to assist our department with the crash investigation.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip